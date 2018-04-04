The Huskies completed their first unbeaten nonconference slate with a 3-1 victory over the Redhawks.

The top-ranked Washington Huskies finished their nonconference softball season with another win, defeating Seattle U 3-1 Wednesday on the strength of two doubles by Amirah Milloy and impressive pitching from Taran Alvelo.

The Huskies went undefeated in nonconference play this year, the first time Washington has done so in program history. Washington went 29-0 in nonconference play and is 36-2 overall.

Alvelo was sharp from the get-go in her 18th win, allowing only two balls to leave the infield all game, both in the fifth. Alvelo recorded 11 strikeouts, her 10th game this year with double-digit strikeouts, and allowed only one hit.

Kirstyn Thomas drove in the game’s first run, her 45th RBI this year, in the third. Sis Bates and Taylor Van Zee each reached base, via single and walk, before Thomas’ hard-bouncing single went out of the shortstop’s reach into left for a 1-0 lead.

Milloy drove in runs with each of her doubles.

In the fourth, after Noelle Hee drew a walk, Trysten Melhart came in to pinch-run. Melhart stole second then scored on Milloy’s double to the wall for a 2-0 lead.

Seattle U (24-17) scored on its only hit of the game in the fifth when Cherise Silvan, who walked, scored on Susanne Morris’ double.

Milloy drove in another run in the sixth. Emma Helm drew a walk and Milloy hit a hard shot to left that rolled to the wall, scoring the game’s final run.

