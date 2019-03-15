Top-ranked UCLA defeated No. 5 Washington 3-0 Friday night at Husky Softball Stadium.
Rachel Garcia (11-0) threw a three-hit shutout for the Bruins (23-1, 1-0 Pac-12). Taylor Pack hit a three-run double in the sixth inning.
Taryn Atlee, Amirah Milloy and Noelle Hee all had hits in the first four innings for UW. The Huskies (22-4, 0-1) put the first two batters on in the seventh, but the rally fizzled.
Gabbie Plain did not allow a hit in four scoreless innings to start the game, allowing only one base runner via walk. Plain has not allowed a hit in 211/3 innings and has not allowed a run in 262/3. Taran Alvelo (11-3) worked the last three innings.
T-birds to meet Vancouver
The Seattle Thunderbirds will play the Vancouver Giants in the first round of the Western Hockey League playoffs. Vancouver defeated the Kelowna Rockets 2-1 to give it the top record in the Western Conference.
The best-of-seven series will start Friday, March 22, in Vancouver.
Baseball
Washington used a five-run sixth inning to jump-start its offense and starter David Rhodes threw six outstanding innings to lift the Huskies to a 9-3 victory at Oregon (10-6, 0-1 Pac-12). The Huskies (10-4, 1-0) scored nine or more runs for the sixth time this season. Rhodes (3-1) allowed four hits and three earned runs. Catcher Nick Kahle was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and Connor Blair was 2 for 4 with two extra-base hits, including a home run.
• Host San Diego State (9-7) scored an unearned run in the bottom of the 10th inning to beat Seattle University 6-5. The Redhawks are 4-13.
• Host and ninth-ranked Arizona State (17-0, 1-0 Pac-12) blanked Washington State 6-0. Danny Sinatro, Kyle Manzardo and Collin Montez each had two hits for the Cougars (6-11, 0-1) while Dillon Plew extended his on-base streak to 17 games.
Junior hockey
Igor Martynov scored the winning shootout goal as the host Victoria Royals beat the Everett Silvertips 3-2. Connor Dewar scored his 36th goal for the Silvertips (46-16-2-3). Martin Fasko-Rudas also scored for Everett and Dustin Wolf made 28 saves.
Gymnastics
Host Washington earned a quad-meet win in its final meet before the Pac-12 Championships, putting up a season-best 196.975 against UC Davis, Illinois and Yale. UW earned its highest bars score since 2004 with a 49.575.
• Kylie Reese registered season-high scores on her two events and was the top vault finisher for Seattle Pacific, which completed the regular season with a fourth-place result at the Oregon State Quad meet in Gill Coliseum.
Men’s tennis
Host Washington (5-9) earned a 6-1 decision over Gonzaga (9-5) and a 7-0 decision over Eastern Washington (2-9).
Men’s soccer
Tacoma Defiance signed forward Justin Dhillon from Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif. The 23-year-old has appeared in 39 USL games and has recorded nine goals and two assists.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.