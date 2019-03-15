Top-ranked UCLA defeated No. 5 Washington 3-0 Friday night at Husky Softball Stadium.

Rachel Garcia (11-0) threw a three-hit shutout for the Bruins (23-1, 1-0 Pac-12). Taylor Pack hit a three-run double in the sixth inning.

Taryn Atlee, Amirah Milloy and Noelle Hee all had hits in the first four innings for UW. The Huskies (22-4, 0-1) put the first two batters on in the seventh, but the rally fizzled.

Gabbie Plain did not allow a hit in four scoreless innings to start the game, allowing only one base runner via walk. Plain has not allowed a hit in 211/3 innings and has not allowed a run in 262/3. Taran Alvelo (11-3) worked the last three innings.

T-birds to meet Vancouver

The Seattle Thunderbirds will play the Vancouver Giants in the first round of the Western Hockey League playoffs. Vancouver defeated the Kelowna Rockets 2-1 to give it the top record in the Western Conference.

The best-of-seven series will start Friday, March 22, in Vancouver.

Baseball

Washington used a five-run sixth inning to jump-start its offense and starter David Rhodes threw six outstanding innings to lift the Huskies to a 9-3 victory at Oregon (10-6, 0-1 Pac-12). The Huskies (10-4, 1-0) scored nine or more runs for the sixth time this season. Rhodes (3-1) allowed four hits and three earned runs. Catcher Nick Kahle was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and Connor Blair was 2 for 4 with two extra-base hits, including a home run.

• Host San Diego State (9-7) scored an unearned run in the bottom of the 10th inning to beat Seattle University 6-5. The Redhawks are 4-13.

• Host and ninth-ranked Arizona State (17-0, 1-0 Pac-12) blanked Washington State 6-0. Danny Sinatro, Kyle Manzardo and Collin Montez each had two hits for the Cougars (6-11, 0-1) while Dillon Plew extended his on-base streak to 17 games.

Junior hockey

Igor Martynov scored the winning shootout goal as the host Victoria Royals beat the Everett Silvertips 3-2. Connor Dewar scored his 36th goal for the Silvertips (46-16-2-3). Martin Fasko-Rudas also scored for Everett and Dustin Wolf made 28 saves.

Gymnastics

Host Washington earned a quad-meet win in its final meet before the Pac-12 Championships, putting up a season-best 196.975 against UC Davis, Illinois and Yale. UW earned its highest bars score since 2004 with a 49.575.

• Kylie Reese registered season-high scores on her two events and was the top vault finisher for Seattle Pacific, which completed the regular season with a fourth-place result at the Oregon State Quad meet in Gill Coliseum.

Men’s tennis

Host Washington (5-9) earned a 6-1 decision over Gonzaga (9-5) and a 7-0 decision over Eastern Washington (2-9).

Men’s soccer

Tacoma Defiance signed forward Justin Dhillon from Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif. The 23-year-old has appeared in 39 USL games and has recorded nine goals and two assists.