The top-ranked Washington softball team beat host Stanford 10-0 in six innings Friday night.

Taylor Van Zee and Kirstyn Thomas each had three hits for the Huskies (34-2, 6-2 Pac-12). Julia DePonte, Kaija Gibson, Emma Helm and Amirah Milloy each drove in two runs.

Gabbie Plain retired the first 10 Stanford (20-12, 1-4) batters she faced and finished with a three-hitter, striking out six.

Central Valley moves to title game

Two-time Gatorade state girls player of the year Lexie Hull scored 30 points with 13 rebounds and Central Valley beat Westlake (Ga.) 70-57 in the semifinals of the GEICO High School Nationals at Christ the King High School in New York on Friday.

Westlake (30-2) was the Georgia 7A state champ.

The Bears (28-0) advanced to face No. 1 seed Hamilton Heights (25-2) of Chattanooga, Tenn., for the title.

Baseball

Washington’s Joe DeMers pitched 71/3 solid innings as the Huskies rallied to beat host USC 5-2. DeMers allowed six hits and two runs, striking out six Trojans (13-10, 3-5 Pac-12). Alex Hardy pitched the last 12/3 innings. Joe Wainhouse had two hits and two RBI for the Huskies (12-11, 5-3). Mason Cerrillo and Levi Jordan also had two hits apiece.

• Danny Sinatro singled home JJ Hancock in the 11th inning as Washington State beat Arizona State 4-3 at Bailey-Brayton Field. The Cougars (7-14, 3-5 Pac-12) used a walkoff home run from Justin Harrer in the 10th inning to win Thursday’s opener over ASU (12-14, 4-4).

Men’s golf

Washington was tied for 10th after finishing the second round with a 6-over-par 290 and was at 5 over for the tournament at The Goodwin at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. Henry Lee shot a 70 and was tied for 27th at 142.

Women’s tennis

Washington beat Colorado 4-0 at the Nordstrom Tennis Center. The Huskies (11-8, 1-3 Pac-12) won the doubles point and got singles victories from Miki Kobayashi, Vanessa Wong and Stacey Fung.

• Host Washington State (18-2, 3-1 Pac-12) posted a 4-0 victory over Utah. The Cougars won the doubles point and Guzal Yusupova, Barbora Michalkova and Michaela Bayerlova captured singles matches.

Beach volleyball

Washington rolled to victories over Boise State and Portland, winning all 10 pairs at the Husky Beach Courts to get its record (6-6) back to .500. The matches were the final on-campus home matches for the Huskies this season as their remaining home matches in two weeks will take place at Alki Beach.

Pro soccer

Seattle Reign FC signed forward Jaycie Johnson as a national team replacement player. Johnson was taken 27th overall in the 2017 NWSL college draft by the North Carolina Courage, but was sidelined for the entire season with a knee injury. She scored 42 goals at Nebraska. Reign FC said nine of its players — representing six countries — have been called up for international duty. Forward Megan Rapinoe and midfielder Allie Long will join the U.S. team.

Football

WSU and Colorado State agreed to a home-and-home series, Sept. 17, 2022, in Pullman, and Sept. 23, 2023, in Fort Collins, Colo.