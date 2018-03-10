The top-ranked Washington softball team remained undefeated with a 3-2, 10-inning triumph over New Mexico State on Saturday in Las Vegas.

After four scoreless innings of a 2-2 tie, Sis Bates knocked a single into center field to bring in the winning run in the 10th. Gabbie Plain, who pitched five scoreless innings in relief, picked up her ninth win of the season.

Taran Alvelo started the game for the Huskies (27-0) and struck out seven in her five innings. Her outing was marred only by two solo home runs in the fourth.

After threatening all game, the Huskies finally struck in the fifth with two runs. Taylor Van Zee blasted a double to center field to score Kelly Burdick, who had singled. Van Zee scored one batter later when Bates singled to right and the ball got away from the fielder.

Hockey

Bryce Kindopp scored two goals and the Everett Silvertips defeated the Seattle Thunderbirds 3-2 in a Western Hockey League game at ShoWare Center in Kent. Matt Fonteyne also scored for Everett (45-18-2-3), and Carter Hart made 33 saves. Nolan Volcan and Austin Strand scored for Seattle (32-26-8-2), and Liam Hughes made 34 saves.

Baseball

Pitcher Jordan Jones threw a complete game and shortstop Levi Jordan hit a pair of home runs to lead Washington to a 5-2 victory over Illinois State at Husky Ballpark. Jones (2-2) struck out a career-high 11 batters and retired the final 16 Redbirds (6-5) batters. He gave up four hits and surrendered two unearned runs. Jordan was 3 for 3 with three runs batted in, a stolen base and scored three times for the Huskies (7-6).

• Seattle U (9-6) split a doubleheader with Albany (4-4), winning 12-4 and losing 7-6 in 10 innings at Bannerwood Park in Bellevue. Austin Lively and Lucas Denney homered for the Redhawks in the first game and Sean Sutton went 5 for 5. Jeff Cosgrove homered in the second game for SU.

• Washington State’s Scotty Sunitsch pitched seven solid innings in a 2-1 victory over Saint Mary’s at Bailey-Brayton Field. Sunitsch allowed just one unearned run in the first inning and scattered five hits. James Rudkin and Blake Clanton each hit solo home runs and the Cougars (4-7) used a triple play to claim two of the first three games in the series against Saint Mary’s (8-5).

Track and field

Scout Cai of Seattle Pacific established personal-best marks in three of the five events and placed fifth in the women’s pentathlon at the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships in Pittsburg, Kan. The Falcons sophomore racked up 3,790 points, exceeding her previous best score of 3,709.

Curling

Greg Persinger’s team won the gold medal at the USA Curling National Championships in Fargo, N.D. Persinger (Fairbanks, Alaska) and teammates Rich Ruohonen (Brooklyn Park, Minn.), Colin Hufman (St. Paul, Minn.) and Phil Tilker (Seattle) will compete at the world championship in Las Vegas later this month.

High schools

The Washington State Girls Basketball Coaches Association (WSGBCA) announced its 2018 Hall of Fame Class. The third class of inductees were chosen for their dedication to girls basketball. Among the four honorees are former coaches Dennis Olson (Auburn), David Braddock (Connell) and Jim Freeman (Mount Baker) and former Seattle Times preps reporter Sandy Ringer.