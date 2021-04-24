Nearly three weeks after assuming control of the Washington women’s basketball team, new coach Tina Langley began filling her staff Saturday with assistants Katie Faulkner, Latara King and Dan Tacheny.

“All three are incredible people who embody everything we want our program to be about,” Langley said in a statement released by the school. “They have a passion for developing young women, both on and off the court, and have unique and exceptional experience at the highest levels of basketball. I feel so fortunate to have such an elite group to work side-by-side with as we love and serve our student-athletes, university and the community.”

Faulkner spent the past five years at Oregon State where she helped the Beavers to a 118-37 record, four NCAA Tournament appearances and three trips to the Sweet 16 during her tenure.

The Hamilton, Montana, native, who will also serve as UW’s recruiting coordinator, is one of the greatest players in Montana basketball history. Back then, Katie Baker led the Grizzlies to two NCAA berths, earned Big Sky co-MVP honors and ranks fifth on the school’s all-time scoring list.

King spent the past three seasons with Langley at Rice where the Owls were 72-16, including 44-4 in Conference USA.

“I am extremely excited to continue working with Coach Langley and to join the University of Washington women’s basketball program,” said King who is from Coral Springs, Florida. “I look forward to developing relationships both on and off the court with the women on the team.”

Advertising

Tacheny is making his first foray into women’s college basketball after working in the NBA and G-League.

Tacheny, who is from Mankato, Minnesota, and graduated from UNLV, also has head-coaching experience with Rayos de Hermosillo in the Mexican CIBACOPA.

Langley was hired April 5 after a six-year stint at Rice where she posted a 126-61 record.

Last season, Washington was 7-14 last season and finished 11th in the Pac-12 at 3-13 under former coach Jody Wynn, who was fired after amassing a 38-75 record in four years.

The Huskies’ top three scorers from last season entered NCAA transfer portal. Tameiya Sadler and Quay Miller are heading to Colorado while Haley Van Dyke is undecided.