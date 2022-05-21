Just when it seemed the Washington softball team was going to escape from a major jam, it didn’t.

Texas took advantage of a UW error with two outs and the bases loaded in the sixth, scoring three runs in the frame and going on to an 8-2 victory over the Huskies on Saturday afternoon in an NCAA regional game at Husky Softball Stadium.

Washington’s loss in the matchup of Friday night’s winners leaves the Huskies in another jam.

They will have to win three straight games the rest of the weekend to advance to a super regional. If they can’t do that, their season ends.

UW’s journey begins later Saturday against the winner of the Lehigh-Weber State game that followed the Huskies’ loss. If UW (36-16) can win Saturday’s late game, it would need to beat Texas (40-17-1) twice on Sunday — starting at 3 p.m. — to advance.

That is a predicament that didn’t seem likely heading into the sixth inning, with ace Gabbie Plain having allowed just one hit and the Huskies leading 2-0 thanks to Baylee Klingler’s 24th home run of the season.

But Plain got into immediate trouble in the sixth inning, allowing a hit and then walking the next two hitters to load the bases with no outs.

Plain, a two-time first-team All-American, was unfazed. She rebounded by striking out Texas cleanup hitter Mary Iakopo on a 3-2 pitch. Up came Alyssa Washington, who fouled off four straight 3-2 pitches before Plain blew a pitch past her.

The escape act seemed completed when Katie Cimusz hit a grounder to Klingler at shortstop.

Klingler, having perhaps the greatest offensive season in UW softball history and normally reliable in the field, booted the ball, bringing in a run.

It got worse for the Huskies when Lauren Burke hit a blooper to left field. That allowed one run to score. That might have been it, but left fielder Sami Reynolds overran the ball and that allowed the go-ahead run to come home without a throw.

That ended the day for Plain. Reliever Pat Moore got the final out of the winning without any more damage, but Texas scored five runs off her in the seventh to end the suspense.

Things were much happier for UW in the first inning. Kinsey Fiedler led off with a sharp single to right field. After a fly out, Klinger jumped on a 2-1 pitch from Texas ace Hailey Dolcini, and it got out in a hurry.

The only question was if it was high enough to clear the wall in center field. It was.

Klingler, who won the Pac-12 triple crown by leading the conference in homers, batting average and runs batted, has 24 homers this season. That leaves her one off the school record of 25 that was set by Kristen Rivera in 2003.

Klingler was in position to do more damage in the third inning. She grounded out to the pitcher with runners on second and third with one out. Two pitches earlier, she just missed a homer when a long drive curve foul.

With the way Plain was pitching, not allowing a hit through four innings, it seemed it might not matter. But after the defensive miscue in the sixth inning, it certainly did.

It also didn’t help UW that Dolcini retired the final 15 hitters she faced.

But Husky fans only need to look back to last season to have reason for hope. UW lost to Michigan in a winners’ side game, then beat Seattle U later that night and the Wolverines twice the next day to advance.

Washington coach Heather Tarr said her team responds after it gets punched.

Consider the Huskies punched.

