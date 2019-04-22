OREM, Utah — Washington’s Taran Alvelo fired her second career no-hitter, setting down 21 of the 22 batters Monday as the Huskies (39-7) scored a 9-0 softball victory over Utah Valley (12-27).
The Huskies senior allowed one base runner via a walk. She retired the first 17 batters she faced in notching her 20th victory of the season against four defeats. She had 13 strikeouts.
Sami Reynolds had a double and a single and drove in two runs for UW. Morganne Flores had two hits and two RBI and SilentRain Espinoza had a double and two RBI.
Earlier in the day, Espinoza was named the Pac-12 freshman of the week. She hit .429 for four games, including her first UW home run, and drove in six runs.
GOLF
• Washington was in ninth place and Washington State was 12th after the first two rounds of the men’s Pac-12 Championships, held at the Eugene (Ore.) Country Club. The Huskies were at 16-over 726 on the 7,044-yard, par-71 course with Stanford and UCLA tied at the top at 5-under 705. WSU was at 47 over. Jan Schneider was the top Husky with a 3-under 139 for seventh place. Kyler Dunkle of Utah and Justin Suh of USC are tied at 8 under.
• Gonzaga’s Quynn Duong has been named the West Coast Conference freshman of the year and All-WCC for women’s golf. She had top-10 finishes in five of her nine tournaments. Her 72.85 scoring average broke the school record by nearly a half-stroke.
BASEBALL
• Gonzaga mounted a big rally only to watch it fade away as the Zags (19-17) dropped an 11-10 road decision to Stanford (28-6). The Zags were down 6-1 in the sixth, but scored the next nine runs to take a 10-6 lead. The Cardinal, though, came back with two runs in the eighth and three in the ninth to win. Nick Nyquist had a grand slam and five RBI for the Zags. Guthrie Morrison had three hits and Ernie Yake two for GU.
