OKLAHOMA CITY — The Washington Huskies knew it would be a tough road after losing their opener at the Women’s College World Series, needing to win four consecutive games to get back to the title series for the second season in a row.

With senior Taran Alvelo leading the way during a long Saturday, the Huskies are halfway there.

The Huskies (52-8) finished off their day by beating Oklahoma State 1-0 on Alvelo’s pitching gem, leaving the Huskies as one of four teams remaining in the WCWS.

Washington had little time to celebrate with a 10 a.m. game against Pac-12 foe UCLA on Sunday awaiting them. If UW wins that game, a second game with UCLA would take place at 4 p.m.

The Bruins (53-6) should be well rested after getting Saturday off, but the Huskies have momentum.

“You’re going on adrenaline, and you’re hoping to play one more game together, then another game together and another game together,” UW coach Heather Tarr said. “We don’t think about the end; it’s just keep this thing going.”

Alvelo started for the Huskies and was dominant, racking up strikeouts at a remarkable pace. She allowed three hits and no walks and struck out 16. The WCWS record for strikeouts in a seven-inning game is 18, set by Texas’ Cat Osterman in 2006.

“My goal as a pitcher is to get outs, and that’s all I was doing,” said Alvelo, who needed only 95 pitches.

“It was one of the most mature games she has thrown as a Husky,” Tarr said. “It’s great to see her thrive and take all the things that she has learned and continue to stay tough and do it for her team.”

Amirah Milloy, robbed of a homer earlier in the game, was not denied in the fourth inning. She hit a two-out single to right field to drive in a run when it looked like the Huskies might squander having runners on first and third with no outs.

The Cowgirls (45-17) didn’t make it easy for UW, and they made the first huge play of the game in the second inning. Milloy hit a blast to center field that seemed destined for the seats for a two-run homer, but Chyenne Factor leapt at the right time, bringing down the ball from a couple feet above the fence.

But Milloy made that not matter two innings later.

Left fielder Sami Reynolds helped protect the lead with a running catch before slamming into the wall to end the top of the sixth inning.

The Huskies earned their way to Saturday’s late game against Oklahoma State with a 5-3 win over Minnesota (46-14) that was delayed by 3 hours, 9 minutes after the fifth inning because of inclement weather.

Alvelo came into the game to get the final out after starter Gabbie Plain (24-2) ran into trouble in the bottom of the seventh, allowing a pair of runs and leaving the potential tying run at second base.

Alvelo struck out MaKenna Partain, the Gophers’ leading hitter with a .375 average.

Morganne Flores hit her 23rd homer of the season, and Reynolds had a two-run double to lead UW’s offense in the opener.

The Huskies survived Saturday, which began at 11 a.m. (CDT) and ended more than 11 hours later, in part because they didn’t dwell on Thursday’s 3-1 loss to Arizona.

“We had to reverse our mindset,” Reynolds said. “We had to look at (the loss) as a positive because we get more time with our teammates, we get more pitches and we’re going to get better every day.”

Alvelo said she had a similar feeling entering Saturday: “I get to play two games with my best friends (assuming a win over Minnesota).”

After winning those two games, the road ahead is still difficult, but the Huskies seem confident.

“To be able to get through today was tough, but it’s just what we do,” Tarr said. “The tougher it gets, the better we play.”