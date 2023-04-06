The Washington baseball team scored six runs in the top of the ninth inning Thursday night to rally past Arizona to open a road Pac-12 series with a 13-8 win.

Will Simpson and Michael Snyder hit two-run home runs and Jeter Ybarra had a two-run single in the big inning.

Snyder was 3 for 5 with four RBI, and Coby Morales was 2 for 4 with three RBI for the Huskies (19-8, 6-4 Pac-12).

Mac Bingham was 3 for 5 with a homer, triple and four RBI for the Wildcats (14-13, 3-9).

College Baseball

• Kai Alberghini homered in the 10th inning to lift Seattle U (8-18, 6-7 WAC) to a 9-8 road win against Grand Canyon (17-12, 8-5).

• Elijah Hainline was 2 for 4 with a solo home run, but Washington State (18-10, 5-7 Pac-12) lost to Arizona State (21-9, 8-2) when the Sun Devils scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth.

Basketball

• The Curtis boys lost to Roselle Catholic of New Jersey 84-82 at the State Champions Invitational in Washington DC.

Softball

• The start of Washington’s series against visiting California was postponed until Friday because of rain. There will be a doubleheader Friday starting at 3:30 p.m.

Minors

• The Rainers’ game at Cheney Stadium against Reno was rained out and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Friday at 5 p.m.

• The AquaSox’s season opener is Friday against Eugene at Funko Field in Everett at 7:05 p.m.

Tennis

• The Washington women (15-3) opened a road trip with a 4-3 win at BYU, extending their win streak to nine matches.