The Washington baseball team scored six runs in the top of the ninth inning Thursday night to rally past Arizona to open a road Pac-12 series with a 13-8 win.
Will Simpson and Michael Snyder hit two-run home runs and Jeter Ybarra had a two-run single in the big inning.
Snyder was 3 for 5 with four RBI, and Coby Morales was 2 for 4 with three RBI for the Huskies (19-8, 6-4 Pac-12).
Mac Bingham was 3 for 5 with a homer, triple and four RBI for the Wildcats (14-13, 3-9).
College Baseball
• Kai Alberghini homered in the 10th inning to lift Seattle U (8-18, 6-7 WAC) to a 9-8 road win against Grand Canyon (17-12, 8-5).
• Elijah Hainline was 2 for 4 with a solo home run, but Washington State (18-10, 5-7 Pac-12) lost to Arizona State (21-9, 8-2) when the Sun Devils scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth.
Basketball
• The Curtis boys lost to Roselle Catholic of New Jersey 84-82 at the State Champions Invitational in Washington DC.
Softball
• The start of Washington’s series against visiting California was postponed until Friday because of rain. There will be a doubleheader Friday starting at 3:30 p.m.
Minors
• The Rainers’ game at Cheney Stadium against Reno was rained out and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Friday at 5 p.m.
• The AquaSox’s season opener is Friday against Eugene at Funko Field in Everett at 7:05 p.m.
Tennis
• The Washington women (15-3) opened a road trip with a 4-3 win at BYU, extending their win streak to nine matches.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.