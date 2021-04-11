Sis Bates hit a home run in the fifth inning as the No. 6 Washington softball team earned a 2-1 victory Sunday at Oregon State.

It was Bates’ first homer since 2018.

Washington (31-5, 9-2 Pac-12) has not lost a series to Oregon State (15-17, 3-9) since 2012.

Gabbie Plain struck out eight in her six innings of work to close out the win and move to 20-0 on the season, increasing her Husky record for best undefeated start ever by a pitcher.

In addition to the big homer, Bates added a double, going 2f for 4.

Morganne Flores had the other RBI for the Huskies with a triple in the first inning. Bates, Flores, and Lilly Agan were the only Huskies to record hits in the game.

Crew

• The No. 1-ranked Washington women’s rowing team continued its strong start to the season with wins in all four races on the second and final day of the Lake Las Vegas Pac-12 Invitational. The Huskies beat No. 19 Washington State, No. 20 Oregon State and the University of San Diego in the first and second varsity eights and in the varsity four, and also won a second varsity four race against No. 8 Alabama for the second day in a row.

Advertising

Baseball

• The Washington Huskies (11-16, 3-9) used a balanced and relentless offensive attack to defeat the Arizona State Sun Devils (18-9, 7-5) in Sunday afternoon’s series finale at Husky Ballpark.

Will Simpson was 3 for 4 with a triple, double and three RBI and Ramon Bramasco also had three hits, two runs and two RBI.

• Washington State clinched a series win over visiting Utah with a 5-3 victory.

The Cougars (16-11, 4-8 Pac-12) clinched their first conference road series since 2017.

Washington State received two-hit games from shortstop Kodie Kolden and first baseman Kyle Manzardo, who both scored twice while Collin Montez drove in two runs.

• Seattle U (10-16, 4-8 WAC) fell 3-0 to Tarleton State. SU senior Connor O’Brien had two hits.

Advertising

Hockey

• The Seattle T-birds scored two goals within 1:12 of the second period for a 3-2 victory at Tri-City. Jordan Gustafson had the winner, and all three T-birds goals came on the power play.

Women’s Soccer

• The No. 22 Washington Huskies rolled to a 2-0 victory over visiting Oregon State. Summer Yates and Olivia Van der Jagt had the goals for Washington (9-3-2, 5-3-2).

• Locked in a heated battle in Pac-12 play once again, Washington State (6-3-2, 2-2-2) came up with one point in the standings after a 1-1 tie with Oregon (5-5-5, 3-4-3). Margie Detrizio scored for the Cougars.

Golf

• The Washington women are third after two rounds of the Branch Law Firm Dick McGuire Invitational in Albuquerque, N.M. with a 2-over 578. Camille Boyd is 10th at 1-under 143. Martha Lewis and Rino Sasaki are tied for 12th (144).

• The Washington State men are in 13th place at 17-over 593 after two rounds of the El Macero (Calif.) Classic.

Tennis

• The Washington State women captured the opening doubles point then held serve with three singles victories as the Cougars defeated No. 37 Oregon, 4-3 in Pullman.

Beach volleyball

• Washington lost to top-ranked UCLA 5-0 and to Arizona State 3-2 in the Pac-12 North Invitational in Phoenix.