Redhawks earn 2-0 victory over Huskies with goals from Noe Meza and Declan McGlynn.

With a more productive offense all night, the Seattle University men’s soccer team was able to post a 2-0 victory Sunday over host Washington.

“I’m really pleased with the effort tonight,” said Seattle U coach Pete Fewing. “We were fortunate to weather the first half. We scored two great goals and Josh (Adachi) made some clutch saves tonight. We started to dictate play in the second half.”

The Huskies (5-3) had a 19-10 advantage in shots, but where it counted, on shots on goal, the Redhawks (6-3) had a 6-4 edge. And where it really counted, scoring goals, SU did the damage when Noe Meza scored in the 58th minute off an assist from Sergio Rivas and Declan McGlynn scored in the 83rd minute.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

• Jasmine Garibay scored from 5 yards out in the box two minutes into overtime as Portland (7-4) was a 1-0 winner at home against Seattle U (2-6-2).

VOLLEYBALL

• Washington (10-2, 2-0 Pac-12) rallied from a two-set deficit in posting a 20-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-19, 15-10 victory over host Oregon State (10-4, 0-2). Kara Bajema led the Huskies in kills with 21 and aces with three. Samantha Drechsel added 18 kills for UW.

• Oregon (9-3, 2-0 Pac-12) put together a 4-0 run midway through the fifth set in a 22-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-23, 15-12 home victory over Washington State (9-3, 0-2). McKenna Woodford had 20 kills for WSU.

GOLF

• Washington ended in a first-place tie at even-par 864 with host Penn State at the Nittany Lion Invitational. UW’s Alice Duan finished fourth individually with a 2-under 214.