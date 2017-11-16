Gabriel Ruiz scored in the seventh minute of overtime to lift the Redhawks past the Huskies in the opening round of the NCAA tournament.

Gabriel Ruiz rifled shot into the right corner of the net from about 12 yards in the seventh minute of overtime, giving the Seattle University men’s soccer team a 3-2 victory Thursday night at Husky Soccer Stadium in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Seattle University (15-3-4) will play at fifth-seeded Akron on Sunday at 10 a.m. Pacific time.

Washington ended its season at 12-7-1.