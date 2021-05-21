Carley Nance came through again in a pressure situation for Seattle University.

The senior left-hander pitched a fine game for the Redhawks, just not quite as good as the gem hurled by Michigan lefty Meghan Beaubien on Friday evening at Husky Softball Stadium.

Beaubien threw her third no-hitter of the season, leading the Wolverines to 2-0 over Seattle U and into a winners’ bracket game Saturday at 3 p.m. against the winner of Friday night’s late game between Washington and Portland State.

Beaubien allowed three base runners — a walk, hit batter and an error — and struck out 12.

Seattle University (29-20) played a tough nonconference schedule that included nine Pac-12 opponents and it was clear from the start it was not intimidated against the Big Ten champion Wolverines (37-6).

Nance, the two-time WAC tournament MVP, pitched out of a jam in the first inning and was in position to do so again in the third inning. With runners on second and third and one out, she induced a pop up to short center field and the runners had to hold.

Advertising

But a Nance wild pitch brought home Lexi Blair. With the way Beaubien was pitching, it was clear that was a big run.

Michigan got an insurance run in the sixth inning on a home run to right field by Taylor Bump. Not that Beaubien needed any more help.

“We ran into a buzz saw,” Seattle U coach Geoff Hirai said of Beaubien before praising his pitcher. “We were in it the whole game.”

Nance allowed six hits in a complete-game performance and was helped by several good plays in the field.

“We’re a veteran team and we’re going to get after it,” Hirai said.

Seattle U will play the loser of the UW-Portland State game at 5:30 in an elimination game.