Seattle U loses to top-ranked Stanford in the first round of the NCAA women’s soccer tournament, while Washington State beats Montana.

The visiting Seattle University women’s soccer team lost to top-ranked Stanford 3-0 in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday night. The Redhawks’ season ended with a ninth straight winning campaign at 10-8-3.

“Tonight was a great moment for our program,” SU coach Julie Woodward said. “The opportunity to play against the top-ranked team in the country was a great experience.”

The Cardinal (18-0-2) got goals in the 18th, 52nd and 90th minutes.

WSU’s Ariana Romero came up with four saves in net.

For host Washington State, Hailey Smith had a goal and two assists as the Cougars beat Montana 5-1.

Brianna Alger, Morgan Weaver, Alysha Overland and Gracie Armstrong also scored for the Cougars (13-5-1), who outshot Montana 33-6.

WSU advances to face the winner of Georgetown vs. Central Connecticut State.

Cross country

Both Washington cross-country squads did what they needed to do at the West Regionals in Sacramento, Calif., to earn a spot on the starting line for next week’s NCAA Championships.

The seventh-ranked men’s team took second to automatically move on to nationals, while the women finished fourth and fully expect to be one of the at-large teams selected when the field for nationals is made official.

Six Huskies earned NCAA All-West Region honors for top-25 individual finishes. The women put two in the top 25, Katie Rainsberger leading the Huskies in ninth, and Allie Schadler finishing 21st.

The men had four in the top 25 as Tanner Anderson finished fourth, Talon Hull took 12th, Fred Huxham was 17th and Tibebu Proctor 24th.

In the men’s race, Washington State was seventh and Seattle University was 22nd.

In the women’s race, WSU finished 12th and Seattle U was 31st.

Junior hockey

Akash Baines scored two goals and Gianni Fairbrother had four assists as the Everett Silvertips thrashed the host Kamloops Blazers 6-1. Sean Richards, Jake Christiansen, Jackson Berezowski and Riley Sutter also scored for the Silvertips (12-6-0-0).

• Zack Andrusiak scored the lone goal for the Seattle Thunderbirds (7-7-2-0), who lost 3-1 to the Kelowna Rockets at ShoWare Center in Kent.

Women’s basketball

Cici West and Jade Skidmore scored 10 points apiece, but Fresno Pacific closed the third quarter with a12-0 run and beat Seattle Pacific 80-69 in the first game of the Western Washington West Region Crossover Classic in Bellingham. West also grabbed nine rebounds for the Falcons (0-1) and shot 5 of 6 from the floor.

Horse racing

Emerald Downs announced a 67-day live racing season in 2019, with opening day Saturday, April 20, and continuing through Sunday, Sept. 22. The race dates were approved at the Washington Horse Racing Commission monthly meeting at Emerald Downs and are nearly identical to last season’s 67-day meeting.

The 84th Longacres Mile (G3) will be run Sunday, Aug. 11.