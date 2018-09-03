Scott Menzies scores his third and fourth goals of the season while Joey Parish scores the eventual winning goal in the seventh minute

SPOKANE — Scott Menzies scored his third and fourth goals of the season as the Washington men’s soccer team had an easy time with host Gonzaga, winning 3-0 Monday night.

In the end, though, neither of Menzies’ goals were really needed as Joey Parish scored for the Huskies in the seventh minute on a long cross after assists by Quentin Pearson and Corban Anderson.

Washington (3-1) goalkeeper Saif Kerawala made it stand up with his shutout. He had one save as the Zags (0-2-2) had just four shots on goal.

Menzies got productive, first in the 25th minute, scoring off assists from Cole Grimsby and Pearson.

He scored again in the 63rd minute, scoring in close on a cross with assists by Kasey French and Blake Bodily.

VOLLEYBALL

• Washington State senior Claire Martin, out of Bellarmine Prep in Tacoma, was named the Pac-12 defensive player of the week. Martin was part of two victories for the Cougars at No. 17 Northern Iowa, as WSU held the Panthers to just .198 hitting in the two matches. In the first match, Martin had 10 of the Cougs’ 17 blocks, and then four of the Cougs’ 10 blocks in the second match.