Huskies open season with two consecutive 2-0 victories, with Scott Menzies and Kyle Coffee scoring in each match.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Scott Menzies and Kyle Coffee, as well as their Huskies teammates, could get use to this.

Those two Huskies scored again, just as they did in the season opener for Washington’s men’s soccer team, as the Huskies posted their second consecutive 2-0 victory to open the season. The victory Monday night was over New Mexico (1-1). The Huskies opened the season last Friday with a 2-0 victory over Maryland.

Menzies and Coffee had plenty of help, however, especially from junior Jaret Townsend, who wreaked havoc on the New Mexico defense. He created numerous scoring chances and recorded assists on both Washington goals. Menzies added an assist on the Coffee goal to finish the match with three points.

Washington goalkeeper Saif Kerawala was rarely tested — pushing a cross over the bar in the 80th minute and intercepting a pair of crosses late — on the way to his second shutout of the season.

Washington held a 10-9 edge in shots

This match marked the 200th coached by Jamie Clark in his 11 seasons as a head coach, including eight at Washington. Overall, he is 128-50-22 in three stops with an 89-35-19 mark at UW.

OTHER SOCCER

• Gonzaga played to its second tie in two games, finishing in a 0-0 deadlock with visiting Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo (1-0-1). Goalkeeper Ben Willis had eight saves for the Zags.