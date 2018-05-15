With the bases loaded in the fifth inning after two hit batters and one walk, Portland’s Ryan Hoogerwerf decided things with a grand slam.

With the bases loaded in the fifth inning after two hit batters and one walk, Portland’s Ryan Hoogerwerf decided things with a grand slam that sent Washington down to a 6-4 defeat in nonleague baseball in Seattle.

The blast put the Pilots (21-28) up 6-1. Levi Jordan had two hits for the Huskies (25-22).

OTHER BASEBALL

• Gonzaga edged host Washington State 3-2 in 13 innings. Jack Machtolf was hit by a pitch to start the 13th for the Zags (27-21). He advanced on a sacrifice bunt and wild pitch and scored on a balk. Ernie Yake, Austin Pinorini and Jake Vieth each had three hits for the Zags. Ryan Ramsower went 3 for 3 for WSU (15-28-1).

NOTES

• The Washington women, the defending champs, will be the top seed at the NCAA rowing championships May 25-27 in Sarasota, Fla. Also receiving invitations were Washington State, the No. 15 seed, and Gonzaga, the No. 17 seed.

• Washington’s Carl Yuan’s attempt to qualify for the NCAA golf championships as an individual faltered as he shot a 77 to fall into eighth in the 10-person race at the Pacific Regional at The Reserve at Spanos Park in Stockton, Calif. He’s at 1-over 145. Teammate Henry Lee is tied for sixth among individuals after a 74 for a 144 total.

• Four members of the women’s track team at Seattle Pacific were selected to compete in the NCAA Division II nationals. Mary Charleson and Kate Lilly will compete in the 1,500 meters on May 24-26 in Charlotte, N.C. Scout Cai and Renick Meyer will be in the heptathlon, and Meyer also will compete in the long jump.

• Seattle forward Megan Rapinoe was named the player of the week in the National Women’s Soccer League after she scored two goals in the Reign’s 4-1 victory over New Jersey.