The Washington softball team has counted on freshman pitcher Ruby Meylan all season in big games, and she shined again in her NCAA tournament debut, the biggest game to date in her young career.

Meylan was dominant from the start Saturday afternoon against McNeese State (45-15) and Jadelyn Allchin provided the offense as UW won 3-1 at Husky Softball Stadium to advance to Sunday’s regional final.

Washington (40-12) will have to wait until late Saturday night to find out who its opponent will be, with McNeese, Minnesota and Northern Colorado still alive in the double-elimination event.

No matter the opponent, The Huskies will have two chances Sunday to win one game and advance to a Super Regional. It is the first time since 2019 that the Huskies have taken a direct path into the regional final with two straight wins to start.

“We’re happy we don’t have to go to the dog fight to get to tomorrow,” said Washington coach Heather Tarr.

Meylan came one out from a shutout, allowing one run on three hits and one walk. She struck out nine.

“It was a really cool experience knowing that I had grown up watching this and watching Washington do this,” said Meylan, who is from Omaha. “It was really cool to be in the circle as a freshman and do it for the Dawgs.”.

Allchin had three hits, including a home run and two runs batted in.

“She had a really tough start (this season) and any player could go into a down time with that, but she’s been a soldier and just really worked on the mental game and believing in herself,” Tarr said of Allchin, who has six homers this season. “It has been really cool to see that pay off for her.”

McNeese had an early threat against Meylan, getting a runner to third base but Meylan struck out cleanup hitter Emily Phillips to end the first inning.

The Huskies, the visitors, took a 1-0 soon after when Allchin homered with one out in the top of the second inning, her second homer in two days.

Allchin also drove in the game’s second run, bringing home Madison Huskey with a one-out single to right field in the fourth inning. Allchin took third on a two-base error on the play, and McNeese brought in its top pitcher Whitney Tate to try and get out of the jam.

Tate got SilentRain Espinoza to ground out, but Allchin came home to make it 3-0.

That was more than enough support for Meylan, who helped the Huskies avenge a 3-2 loss at McNeese in February.

“I like having I like having pressure on me and especially in the postseason,” Meylan said. “I like the pressure of knowing that your season is on the line and that it’s going to fall on me and my teammates to keep us going.”

