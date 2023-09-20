The Pac-12 season is set to begin for the Washington volleyball team, which not only has a new head coach, Leslie Gabriel, but also many unfamiliar faces after many of the team’s top players finished their careers last season.

But the Huskies have more than held their own, winning nine of 11 nonconference matches heading into Thursday’s Pac-12 opening match at No. 7 Washington State.

Gabriel was asked if she would have taken a 9-2 nonconference record before the season started.

“You want to go out and win as many games as you can, and it’s the same thing for me,” said Gabriel, who played for Washington (1995-98) and was a UW assistant coach for 22 years before being hired to replace Keegan Cook. “I want to compete and see what happens. I’m really excited with where we’re at, and obviously hope we can stay healthy going forward.”

One of the team’s top scheduled returners was junior outside hitter Emoni Bush, but she has been out for the season with an injury.

Madi Endsley, a fourth-year junior who was a key member of the 2020 UW team that reached the Final Four, is back and is second on the team in kills with 120.

Advertising

May Pertofsky, a four-year starter at Michigan before transferring to UW, leads the team with 123 kills.

Two other transfers have also helped the Huskies: setter Kayce Litzau from Wichita State and libero Grace Zilbert from Portland.

“Our transfers have been great,” Gabriel said. “You try to do your homework as fast as you can (on potential transfers). but I can’t tell you how happy we are with the quality of volleyball players the transfers are but also the quality people they are.”

Washington is also relying on young players who are being asked to do much more this season, with players who were ahead of them now gone.

Sophomore Audra Wilmes, who moved into the starting lineup in midseason last year, is third on the team in kills with 98 and second in service aces with 19.

Third-year sophomore setter Molly Wilson and Litzau have been tasked to replace Ella May Powell, a five-year starter and All-American.

Advertising

Middle blocker Elise Hani, a redshirt freshman from Lake Washington High School, leads the team in blocks with 44.

True freshman middle blocker Katy Wessels is second on the team in blocks with 33. Another true freshman, Kierstyn Barton, is fourth on the team in kills with 83.

Junior libero Lauren Bays leads the team in service aces with 24. Also seeing action in nonconference play was sophomore libero Maeve Griffin from Gig Harbor.

Despite the 9-2 record, UW is uncharacteristically not in the Top 25 to begin the conference season.

Three Pac-12 teams are in the Top 10: Stanford (No. 4), Oregon (No. 6) and WSU (No. 7). But could the Huskies surprise and win the conference championship?

“I never want to say never,” Gabriel said. “I’m just going to ask our girls to go out and compete hard and give everything we got. And let’s just see where the chips land.”

Washington will get a good idea where it stands Thursday against a deep and experienced WSU team.

“We’re super excited,” Gabriel said. “They get a lot of fans to their arena and they’re a really good team this year. It will be exciting to see where we are at.”