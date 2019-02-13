The ex-Washington star has missed more than a year with a hip injury, but he is reportedly expected to return to the court for the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night.

Former Husky star Isaiah Thomas will make his Denver Nuggets debut Wednesday night, after being sidelined with a hip injury for more than a year, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Thomas has had his share of ups and downs in the NBA since leaving UW in 2011.

Woke up in this state of mind like sky’s the limit 🏁 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) February 13, 2019

After earning second-team All-NBA honors and averaging nearly 29 points per game for the Celtics in 2016-17, he injured his hip and was traded the following season to Cleveland. Still hampered by his hip, he played just 15 games for the Cavaliers before being traded to the Lakers midway through the season.

Thomas signed a one-year deal with the Nuggets last offseason, and has been rehabbing since. Wednesday night, he’ll finally get his chance to return to the hardwood against the Sacramento Kings.

At 38-18, the Nuggets are No. 2 in the Western Conference — three games back of the Golden State Warriors.