National Signing Day is just four weeks away, and UW football beat writer Mike Vorel joins the pod (2:02) with a look at how the Huskies’ class is shaping up. Who are the Huskies’ top remaining targets?

What are realistic expectations for rookie Ugo Amadi as he takes over as the Seahawks’ nickel corner? And more talk about Jadeveon Clowney’s impending free agency with Bob Condotta (12:24).

Plus, a one-on-one conversation with Seahawks’ standout running back Chris Carson (26:40), who is on pace for a career high in touches.

And Ryan Divish has his Montana Minute (33:03) best bets heading into the weekend (he picks Montana over Montana State, of course).