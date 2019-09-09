In our weekend wrap-up episode, Husky football beat writer Mike Vorel(2:57) joins Adam Jude to try to make sense of a crazy Saturday night at Husky Stadium. After UW’s second straight loss to Cal, is it time to panic on Montlake?

And Bob Condotta and Larry Stone (17:11) are back to break down the good, the bad and everything in between in the Seahawks’ tense season-opening victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.