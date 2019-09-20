In a new segment, “Montana Minute,” Ryan Divish (2:02) offers his UW, Seahawks and Pac-12 best bets for the weekend.
Mike Vorel (6:02) has Three Things to watch for in UW’s first road trip of the season at BYU: Is Puka Nacua ready to break out in his return home?
And Bob Condotta (12:04) checks in with his Three Things for the Seahawks-Saints on Sunday. Plus, the latest on the Seahawks’ (potential) push for Jalen Ramsey.
