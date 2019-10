Mike Vorel checks in from Arizona (3:17) after the Huskies’ big second-half comeback in their 51-27 victory in Tucson, setting the stage for a top-25 showdown with rival Oregon this week.

And a chat with Bob Condotta from Cleveland (13:45) on Russell Wilson, Will Dissly and more after the Seahawks improved to 5-1 with a 32-28 victory over the Browns.