Pac-12 Networks’ Yogi Roth (10:56) joins Adam Jude to preview a pivotal Pac-12 showdown between Washington and USC on Saturday at Husky Stadium and offered his thoughts on the current UW QB (Jacob Eason) and a future UW QB (Ethan Garbers).

Plus, checking in with Times beat writers Mike Vorel (1:40) and Bob Condotta (25:56), and Ryan Divish gives his best bets (37:38) in ‘Montana Minute.’