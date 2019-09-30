An eventful — and successful — weekend it was for the Huskies and the Seahawks.

First, the Huskies got a major commitment Friday from 5-star outside linebacker Sav’ell Smalls, keeping home one of the nation’s top recruits in the Class of 2020. Then, UW went out and shut down another Air Raid offense when USC visited Husky Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Mike Vorel (3:40) checks in to break down the Huskies’ big weekend.

And Bob Condotta (20:02) checks in from Arizona after the Seahawks’ bounce-back victory over the Cardinals, setting the stage for a pivotal NFC West showdown Thursday against the Rams.