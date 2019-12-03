After UW’s shocking announcement Monday, hear from Chris Petersen and Jimmy Lake on the Huskies’ head-coaching transition.

Then, a Seattle Times roundtable (8:14) with Mike Vorel, Larry Stone, Matt Calkins and Adam Jude discussing Petersen’s legacy and the future of the program with Lake at the helm.

Plus, an interview with Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (26:24) after another wild Monday night victory over the Vikings.