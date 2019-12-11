Brandon Huffman, the national recruiting editor for 247Sports.com, is back to preview the Huskies’ 2020 recruiting class (2:38) ahead of National Signing Day next week.

What will recruiting under Jimmy Lake look like for UW? Will the Huskies’ new head coach go toe-to-toe with Oregon’s SEC-style recruiting? And what’s the latest on five-star outside linebacker Sav’ell Smalls?

Plus, a Seahawks update with Bob Condotta (20:32): Was their dud in Los Angeles on Sunday night a sign of larger issues or just a blip on the radar?