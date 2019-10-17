Jon Wilner of the Bay Area News Group joins Adam Jude (4:10) to preview Saturday’s UW-Oregon rivalry game. Can UW’s offense break through against one of the nation’s best (and most surprising) defenses?
And Seattle Times columnist Larry Stone (17:14) stops by to chat about Earl Thomas’ return to Seattle on Sunday with the Ravens. How much has the Seahawks locker room changed with Thomas’ departure?
