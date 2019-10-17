<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jon Wilner of the Bay Area News Group joins Adam Jude (4:10) to preview Saturday’s UW-Oregon rivalry game. Can UW’s offense break through against one of the nation’s best (and most surprising) defenses?

And Seattle Times columnist Larry Stone (17:14) stops by to chat about Earl Thomas’ return to Seattle on Sunday with the Ravens. How much has the Seahawks locker room changed with Thomas’ departure?