This might anger Seattle SuperSonics fans, but I am no longer a hater of Oklahoma City.

Before I came here for the first time in 2019 for the Women’s College World Series, my prevailing thought was that it was the city that stole the Sonics, and the home of Clay Bennett, who orchestrated the steal.

I wanted to dislike Oklahoma City, but it grew on me on that visit. I was moved to tears at the Oklahoma City National Memorial, checked off Oklahoma’s state capital on the list of those I’ve toured, made it out to Remington Park to watch the horses run, and mostly forgot about its NBA basketball team that I still don’t like.

I’m enjoying Oklahoma City even more this time, seeing new sights and making sure I never drive past the arena that houses the team I refuse to name.

This afternoon, I happened upon the Mesta Park, which reminded me of Capitol Hill in Seattle, with its stately, huge houses on tree-lined streets.

There are differences. The streets in Mesta Park were much wider but didn’t have the views that many of Capitol Hill’s homes haves. But they also didn’t have the price tag.

There was an open house on a beautiful four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath house in the Mesta Park neighborhood for $599,000. Have to think there would be a 1 or 2 before that price in Seattle.

It also had the benefit of being near Boomtown Creamery, which makes small batches of ice cream from scratch daily. I had the Chocolate Tornado, and it’s a place you should visit if you’re ever in the area.

I also walked the milelong Bricktown Canal in downtown. It reminded me of the Riverwalk in San Antonio with its water taxis, and restaurants and bars lining the canal.

What the Riverwalk doesn’t have is the Oklahoma Land Run Monument, with 45 sculptures of land-run participants. It’s impressive.

I’ve got other places I’ve been told to see, too. I hope I have time to see them all. That will depend on how long the Huskies are in the WCWS.

I won’t forgive Bennett (or Howard Schultz) for moving the Sonics, but I’m no longer mad at OKC. In fact, I think I like it.

To visit.