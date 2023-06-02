OKLAHOMA CITY — I keep getting reminders that I am nowhere near home.

Let’s start with gas prices. There seem to be just two prices for regular unleaded gas in Oklahoma City: $3.09 or $3.19. Not that either sounds bad to me after paying $4.79 a gallon at my local gas station before I left.

Eating lunch Thursday at the Bricktown Brewery in downtown, I noticed that its craft beers were $3.50 during happy hour.

They sell pickle shots (whatever those are) at the concession stand at USA Softball Stadium. Two for a dollar. Really.

But it’s more than just that. I took a walk this morning at the 30-acre Will Rogers Gardens, a wonderful place with statues, water features and of course, lots of flowers. It reminded me of Kubota Garden in the Rainier Beach neighborhood.

It was not crowded, and I saw only about 25 people. But nearly everyone I saw said “Hello” or “Good morning.” It certainly isn’t something I’m used to. I take daily walks by Puget Sound and I can go days without saying hello to someone. But I am a friendly person, and that sometimes makes me feel guilty. So I scout out people I am about to approach, wondering if they will appreciate a friendly hello or think that I’m weird and creepy.

Advertising

Here, I can say hi and don’t worry how it will be taken. That’s nice.

Speaking of Will Rogers, his name is everywhere here. The Oklahoma City airport is named after him. There is a horse racetrack near Tulsa named after him.

So I looked him up. Doing so, I realized for years that I had somehow combined Will Rogers and Roy Rogers into one person. I might get kicked out of Oklahoma just for writing this sentence. But I won’t make that mistake again.

Look them up. Fascinating people.