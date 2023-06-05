When I left for Oklahoma City, I didn’t know how long I would stay.

Well, after five days here, I am leaving Monday night, with the Husky softball team ending its season Sunday with a 1-0 loss to Stanford.

I wish I could have been here longer. The softball was great, and there are more places here I wanted to see. Oh well.

As far as the softball goes, it seems like all of the teams, except Oklahoma, are so close in ability that games hinge on one big at-bat and pitch.

Washington was knocked out of the tournament by Stanford, but what essentially ended their chances was the 3-1 loss to Florida State the night before.

It easily could have gone the other way. There is one at-bat that I believe determined the winner. UW had scored a run in the sixth inning to cut its deficit to 2-1 and had its best hitter, Baylee Klingler, at the plate with two outs and the bases loaded.

Advertising

Klingler had a great swing, and hit a laser to right field. Unfortunately for her and the Huskies, it was directly at the right fielder, who caught it. If the ball had been hit a bit to either side, it likely would have cleared the bases, and I think UW would have won.

But that’s not what happened. So the Huskies, instead of needing to win just one game (and getting two chances to do it) to reach the title series, needed to win three straight: against Stanford and then two in a row against two-time defending champion Oklahoma.

I just can’t see any team beating the Sooners twice in a row. They are 58-1 and on an NCAA-record 50-game winning streak entering Monday and seem a level above the rest of the field. They deserve to be considered the greatest team in history if they win the WCWS, and I’ll be very surprised if they don’t.

As for the Huskies, it was a successful season after getting back to the WCWS for the first time since 2019.

As for Oklahoma City, I enjoyed it more than I did in 2019. I saw some new places and ate some great food. I appreciate all the suggestions I received, and will keep a list for next time.

Advertising

As for the people I offended by enjoying OKC — some suggested that I stay here — I want to say that it’s OK to like other places. It’s not a knock on Seattle.

I was raised in Seattle and plan to spend the rest of my life in the area, but I like to travel and see new things. And when a place like Oklahoma City — that otherwise would not have been on my travel list — exceeds expectations, that’s something that should be celebrated.

So goodbye for now, Oklahoma City. I hope to be back.