OKLAHOMA CITY — I’m back.

Four years after my first visit to Oklahoma City to cover Washington in the Women’s College World Series, the Huskies have returned and so have I.

I tried last time to squeeze in as many sights as possible — including the state capital, the Oklahoma City National Memorial and the Bricktown entertainment district in downtown — but I missed Cattlemen’s.

Actually, I didn’t know about it. That’s on me. But thankfully, Seattle Times photographer Dean Rutz did, and that is where we had dinner Wednesday night.

Cattlemen’s is the oldest continuously operating restaurant in Oklahoma City, opening in 1910 in an area that was then called Stockyard City. The stockyards are gone, but the restaurant stayed.

The steaks were magnificent, and the prices about a third of what you would expect to spend in Seattle.

The most expensive item on the regular menu is the $37 T-bone steak, according to the menu, “the steak President Bush preferred when dining in Oklahoma City.”

Advertising

Our server told us that her daughter and her granddaughter are also servers at the restaurant and joked that she might keep working another 11 years — that’s when her great-grandson will be old enough to get a job there.

She pointed out to us that the house dressing we got on our salads (potatoes, salad and rolls are included in the entree price) has been served at Cattlemen’s since two years before the Titanic sank in 1912.

One-half of the restaurant is a cafe, similar to the inside of a Denny’s, the other half a fancy steak restaurant like you would expect at a place that makes steaks this good. The menu is the same in both.

How good was it? After eating my bacon-wrapped filet, I promised my wife Julie that I will take her someday. I just wish it was more convenient to get to.

Well fed, I’m ready for softball.