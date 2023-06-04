By popular demand (OK, the suggestions of a few people), I made a road trip this morning to Wellston, about 30 miles east of Oklahoma City.

From what I could tell, Wellston — population 679 — is not much different from most small towns its size, other than it’s on historic Route 66, and it boasts the Butcher BBQ Stand, which is why I made the pilgrimage.

I was told the Butcher BBQ Stand made the best barbecue in Oklahoma and to arrive early because the lines get huge and they can run out of items.

I arrived at 10:30 a.m., in the rain, and there were already 15 to 20 people waiting. By the time it opened, there were about 30 people in line.

If it’s not the best barbecue in Oklahoma, I want to go to the place that’s better. I had the two meats option — choosing the burnt ends and the pulled pork. As sides I picked corn on the cob and macaroni salad.

It came with a Hostess Twinkie for dessert. The price for it all: $24.

It seems that about everything on the menu comes with a Twinkie. On the menu board under Twinkie as the dessert option, it reads, “We’re butchers, not bakers.” There is even a vending machine with Twinkies in it.

For real.

The restaurant is run by a third-generation barbecuer, and he obviously knows his craft. The burnt ends might be the most tender beef I’ve eaten, with a simple and pleasing favor.

I like pulled pork, but it usually tastes pretty much the same to me. Not this pulled pork. It was the best I’ve had. It reminded me of eating cedar planked salmon. I loved the smoky flavor.

Thankfully, I left room for the corn, which was lathered in butter and spices. Ran out of room before I got to the macaroni salad. The Twinkie, I took with me.

The journey was almost as fun as the destination. I enjoyed seeing some historic Route 66 sights, including the huge Round Barn in Arcadia.

It was built in 1898, and it is round because the original owner believed if a tornado came, it would hit the barn and go around it, not through it.

Not sure of the science on that, but it’s still standing 125 years later.

Still stuffed, I’m ready to watch some softball.