HuskiesHusky BasketballHusky Football Poll: Who should be the next Husky to have their number retired? Originally published February 17, 2018 at 4:41 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next Story‘I’m home once again’: Isaiah Thomas returns to UW as Huskies raise his No. 2 into the rafters Previous StoryUW vs. Colorado: Live updates as Huskies honor Isaiah Thomas and look to snap skid against Buffaloes
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.