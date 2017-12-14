College SportsHuskiesHusky BasketballHusky FootballPac-12Sports Poll: Who should be the next Husky athlete to have their jersey retired? Originally published December 14, 2017 at 5:00 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryWashington Huskies to retire Isaiah Thomas’ No. 2 jersey
