Huskies Photos: UW softball beat Boise State 8-0 Originally published May 18, 2018 at 10:46 pmUpdated May 18, 2018 at 11:01 pm Share story By Dean RutzSeattle Times staff photographer Related Stories Huskies walk their way to 8-0 win in NCAA softball tournament opener May 18, 2018 Greg Metcalf, longtime UW track and cross country coach, steps down May 18, 2018 Washington women sit in tie for 10th after first day at NCAA golf championships May 18, 2018 Elite 11 invitation a ‘dream come true’ for Graham-Kapowsin QB and future Husky Dylan Morris May 18, 2018 More Photo Galleries Photos: Windermere Cup crew races and boating season begins on the Montlake Cut Photos: Day One of spring practice for UW football Dean Rutz: drutz@seattletimes.com. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryHuskies walk their way to 8-0 win in NCAA softball tournament opener Previous StoryGreg Metcalf, longtime UW track and cross country coach, steps down
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.