Huskies Photos: UW softball beat Alabama 6-0, head back to College World Series Originally published May 26, 2018 at 8:28 pm Photos: UW softball beat Alabama 6-0, head back to College World SeriesBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos: UW Huskies edge out Texas for a 2-1 win Photos: UW softball beat Boise State 8-0 Photos: Windermere Cup crew races and boating season begins on the Montlake Cut Related Stories Poll: Which Seattle diamond team has been the best story of 2018? Huskies headed back to Women’s College World Series after 6-0 victory over Alabama Share story By Dean RutzSeattle Times staff photographer Related Stories Poll: Which Seattle diamond team has been the best story of 2018? May 26, 2018 Huskies headed back to Women’s College World Series after 6-0 victory over Alabama May 26, 2018 UW women finish second behind Cal at NCAA rowing championships May 26, 2018 Dramatic comeback by Huskies nets 3-2 softball victory over Alabama in Super Regional May 25, 2018 More Photo Galleries Photos: UW Huskies edge out Texas for a 2-1 win Photos: UW softball beat Boise State 8-0 Photos: Windermere Cup crew races and boating season begins on the Montlake Cut Dean Rutz: drutz@seattletimes.com. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryPoll: Which Seattle diamond team has been the best story of 2018?
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.