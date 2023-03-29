Washington men’s golfer Petr Hruby had just shot a bogey-free 64 in the second round to tie for the lead early this month in the Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic, a position he was not accustomed to heading into a final round.

That night, Hruby got some advice from RJ Manke, the star of last season’s Husky team who is now playing on the Korn Ferry Tour.

“He said, ‘Don’t forget your smile,’ ” said Hruby, a senior from the Czech Republic. “It’s the kind of advice mom would give you, but I actually kept it in my mind. And that’s what I went out there with.”

Hruby’s play in the final round at San Diego Country also gave him reason to smile, shooting a bogey-free 69 to win by four shots and getting his first tournament victory as a Husky.

“Knowing that my A game is good enough to beat anyone is a good feeling,” said Hruby, ranked No. 136 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

Husky coach Alan Murray said he knew Hruby had the talent to win.

“He’s got an unbelievable pair of hands, he’s got a great golf swing and he is a phenomenal ball striker,” Murray said. “And he’s a streaky putter. His good is really good.”

It certainly was in San Diego. The Huskies have been off since that event and resume play in the Goodwin, hosted by Stanford, starting Thursday.

The Huskies could certainly use another top performance from Hruby, who has eight top-10 finishes at UW, and has achieved his goal of playing college golf in the United States

Hruby, who grew up in Pilsen, less than an hour from Prague, said his parents got into golf around 2000, inspired by what Tiger Woods was doing on the course.

Hruby would join them as a little boy and said he first started hitting golf balls when he was about 4.

Hockey and golf were his two sports growing up — golf in the summer and hockey in the winter. But Hruby said he didn’t like it when winter started and he would take a break from golf.

While in high school, Hruby went to Bishop Gates Golf Academy in Florida one winter to work on his game, and he liked it so much, he stayed.

Hruby won the 2017 Doral Publix Junior Golf Classic outside Miami to garner some attention. Washington was the first college to offer Hruby a scholarship, and he accepted.

“Coach Murray, being European (from Ireland), it was an easy connection,” Hruby said. “And I like being in the city. I like just like the city overall and I like the trees — I could not imagine living in a desert. And I like the golf courses as well. We have great facilities.”

Hruby had three straight top-five finishes as a freshman, showing early that he was going to be a key contributor, and he been one since.

Last spring at Aldarra Golf Club in Sammamish, Hruby helped UW win the Pac-12 championship by finishing 22nd individually.

The Huskies were ranked No. 9 after that and seemed like contenders for a national title, but they failed to make it out of the regionals.

Advertising

“We have four guys in the lineup who have gone through the regionals, so getting some experience and some bruises from that, will help in the future,” Hruby said.

Hruby showed he was ready for a big start to the spring season with team qualifying rounds of 61 and 58 at Aldarra on back-to-back days in late January.

Hruby said the 61 was from the member tees and the 58 was from the forward tees. He said the 61 was probably the more impressive of the two.

Murray was impressed by both rounds.

“You’ve still got to get the ball close and make putts,” Murray said.

Hruby, majoring in political science, said he is “definitely” going to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility (because of COVID) and return next season.

His goal is to become a successful pro, but believes an extra year at UW to develop his game — including working on his lag putting — will help him get there.

“You just have to keep getting better, like you cannot stagnate,” he said. “I have to keep looking forward — even with a win you cannot stop working.”

Hruby is outgoing, but hasn’t had to be a leader in the past with players like Noah Woolsey — last year’s Pac-12 champ — and Manke on the team. But with those players exhausting their eligibility, Hruby has taken more of a leadership role.

He said watching how Woosley and Manke — who were roommates with Hruby last year — went about it has helped.

Hruby has also been leading by example. Murray said there is no reason Hruby’s success can’t continue.

“Petr can be as good as he wants to be, in my opinion,” Murray said. “He’s really got a high ceiling for sure. It’s great to see him have some success, because he’s 100% good enough to be able to compete with anyone.”