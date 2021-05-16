For the fourth consecutive year, the Washington men’s and women’s rowing teams swept the Pac-12 championships.

The top-ranked men’s team won all five of its races at Gold River, California. It was the 40th title in program history, dating to the first conference championship in 1960.

“A year ago we were making decisions whether to bring people back to begin training,” said UW men’s coach Michael Callahan, referencing the fact that the 2020 season was wiped out by the pandemic. “Days like today reaffirm that we made the right decisions and the importance of team. We felt like we never lost our way and our students really bonded together.”

The top-ranked women’s team won four of its five races for its 18th title since the conference started a women’s event in 1987.

The women entered the final race, the women’s varsity eight, with the title still in doubt a slight lead over Stanford. UW finished three seconds ahead of the Cardinal.

“It’s was a hard fought day of racing, but that’s how the whole year has been,” UW women’s coach Yasmin Farooq said. “This team made many sacrifices to get here. It was so rewarding to see the team step up today, for everyone here and for everyone back home who helped us have this opportunity.”

Next up for the Huskies is the national championships. The women are off to Sarasota, Florida, on May 28-30. UW has won two of the last three titles, including the last one contested in 2019.

The men are at West Windsor, New Jersey, on May 28-29.

“It’s always great to be able celebrate with the women’s team,” Callahan said. “There’s so much camaraderie in the shellhouse and it’s important to acknowledge that.”