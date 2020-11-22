Reaction to Pac-12 developments on and off the field …

1. Playoff path narrows, slightly.

Three days from the release of the first CFP rankings, the Pac-12 needed dominant performances from its ranked teams, No. 11 Oregon and No. 20 USC.

It got far less than dominance from the Ducks, who struggled at home against an unranked opponent that committed four turnovers and was playing with a backup quarterback.

Nonetheless, UCLA pushed the Ducks to the brink by controlling the line of scrimmage.

That’s right: UCLA won the trenches, and it wasn’t really close.

The Bruins rushed for 267 yards, held the vaunted Oregon running game to 2.6 yards per carry and pressured Tyler Shough throughout.

Oregon, to its credit, converted the turnovers into 21 points — the difference in the game.

But it failed the eye test, especially on defense.

Put another way:

We’re deeply skeptical that any member of the selection committee watched the game and concluded, ‘That’s one of the four or five best teams in the country.’

Yes, the Ducks have several weeks to strengthen their resume, but the margin for error is ultra-slim because of the paucity of opportunities to play ranked opponents.

2. Trojans clear the bar, barely.

The Pac-12’s other contender looked a wee bit more like a contender.

Under normal circumstances, a 33-17 win in Salt Lake City would be well received by the selection committee, but the circumstances cannot be ignored:

Utah was taking the field for the first time after two cancellations and trotted out a new defense and new quarterback.

The rust and inexperience showed: The Utes committed five turnovers, looked disjointed in pass protection and didn’t dominate the lines of scrimmage.

The committee will surely take Utah’s situation into account, but we won’t be surprised if the Trojans are ranked higher than Oregon on Tuesday afternoon.

How high? The top-10 seems like a reach given the lack of data points and their unimpressive wins over the Arizona schools.

But anything close would give them — or Oregon — an outside shot at contention down the stretch.

And it’s all set up for the Trojans, too: They have Colorado and Washington State at home, then visit UCLA.

Play close to their potential, and they’re 6-0 entering the conference championship.

3. Love the ones you hate.

Here’s our advice for Oregon fans: Root for Washington.

That’s right: Root like hell for the enemy.

Root for the Huskies to keeping winning — and to look good doing it — all the way to Dec. 12, when they visit Eugene.

The Ducks need UW to be ranked as high as possible at that point in order for a victory to materially improve their resume.

And the scenario — 5-0 Washington vs. 5-0 Oregon — is entirely plausible.

The Huskies played like a division contender, if not a division champion, in overpowering Arizona 44-27 (and it wasn’t nearly that close).

In fact, they looked better over three hours tonight than Oregon has at any point this season.

UW’s defense was suffocating (think: 2016-18 versions) while the offense combined an effective running game (233 yards) with tight end Cade Otton (seven catches) and solid decisions by quarterback Dylan Morris.

The Huskies have Washington State (1-1) and Stanford (0-2) before the finale against Oregon.

Good chance they’re undefeated — and ranked — heading to Eugene.

Because of its schedule, USC won’t have the same opportunity to record a late-season win over a ranked opponent … unless and until they meet undefeated Oregon/Washington in the conference championship.

The best the Trojans can expect is to handle Colorado next week, then have the Buffaloes win out to finish 5-1.

That might get CU into the committee’s top-25.

Either way, the number of wins over ranked teams will be lacking for the Pac-12 champion relative to its peers in conferences that play nine or 10 games.

That’s inevitable.

The only way to offset the data-point disadvantage is to look like a playoff team, week after week.

4. Reminder: Nothing is assured

Our assessment of Oregon, USC, the division races and the Pac-12’s playoff prospects all assume that the key games will be played down the stretch.

As we’ve seen, cancellations are possible at anytime, anywhere in the conference.

Through three weeks, six games have been declared no contests, one game has been created from nothing (UCLA-Cal) and a net of five have been lost.

Cal played its opener with a defensive line that had just missed two weeks of practice and its second game without three offensive line starters, who were in quarantine.

Stanford was without its starting quarterback in Week One because of a testing error.

UCLA was without its starting quarterback today because of contact tracing.

Washington State will be without its starting quarterback (most likely) next week because of a positive test.

Arizona State and Utah have each cancelled two games.

WSU and Cal have canceled one.

Talent matters this season, as always. But success is as much about dodging the virus as it is limiting turnovers and making big plays.

Yes, there is luck involved in testing and tracing. But success is also about smart decisions, accountability and testing protocols.

The question moving forward for the conference is how many games get canceled but which ones.

If COVID-19 wipes out a single contest for the Ducks or Trojans, the CFP path could get blocked completely.

The conference champ would finish with six games played — fewer than many of the current contenders have already played.

It seems unlikely … highly unlikely … that a 6-0 Pac-12 winner would jump into the CFP ahead of a 10-0 or 9-1 team from the ACC, Big Ten or SEC.

5. A few words on next week.

By Monday morning, we should have a decent sketch of the schedule for next week, which features North division rivalry games on Friday and South division games on Saturday.

The Apple Cup is in serious jeopardy because of COVID issues in Pullman, where Washington State has also lost dozens of players to injury, transfer and opt-outs.

The Cougars had nine players in protocol (isolation or quarantine) as of Friday. A few more, and the game will be postponed or canceled.

Will Arizona State be ready to play?

Are the issues UCLA contained? Will quarterback Dorian-Thompson Robinson return for Arizona?

Does Cal have its situation controlled, or could more linemen be lost before Big Game?

Will Utah have a setback?

So far, there is no evidence of the virus being spread on the field or during team activities — transmission is occurring in the community and on campus.

So far, the South division has taken the brunt of it.

So far, only the Oregon and Los Angeles schools have played all three games.

Hard to image them remaining unscathed.