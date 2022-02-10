Olivia Johnson had a big debut for the Washington softball team as it beat Lamar 12-2 to open the season at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge on Thursday.

The freshman was 3 for 3 with two homers and a triple and five RBI, the most for a Husky debut. She hit homers in her first two at-bats.

The game ended after five innings because of the mercy rule. Nelson Brooke got the win after giving up two runs on two hits over 31/3 innings. She struck out two and walked two.

The Huskies play Long Beach State and Arkansas on Friday.

Kraken showcase coming Saturday

The Kraken will hold their first “Super Skills Showcase” on Saturday at Climate Pledge Arena.

The event, which will run from 3-4:30 p.m., will feature Kraken players competing against each other in skills challenges, including the fastest skater and most accurate shot.

The event will showcase the Kraken’s broadcast crew, and it will include celebrity guests, contests and giveaways.

Tickets are $10, with proceeds benefiting the One Roof Foundation. Go to nhl.com/kraken for more information.

Seattle U men have block party

Cameron Tyson had 13 points and Brandton Chatfield swatted four blocks as the Seattle U men set a season-high with 10 blocks in a 67-59 win over Texas Rio Grande Valley, the Redhawks’ seventh straight home victory.

Vas Pandza scored 11 for Seattle (18-6, 9-2 Western Athletic Conference). Kobe Williamson added three blocks and eight rebounds for the Redhawks.

Justin Johnson had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Vaqueros (7-17, 2-10).

Sounders split

The Sounders concluded their preseason with a pair of games against the Los Angeles Galaxy in Indio, California.

The first 90-minute scrimmage, played by first-team players, ended in a 1-1 tie with Raúl Ruidiaz scoring for the Sounders.

The second game, with first-teamers and younger players, ended in a 4-2 Galaxy win.

Seawolves 2-0

The Seattle Seawolves improved to 2-0 on the Major League Rugby season, beating the Utah Warriors 20-17 at Starfire Sports in Tukwila.

Riekert Hattingh and Nakai Penny had tries in the first half and AJ Alatimu had two penalties in the second half.

Men’s basketball

• Eastern Washington finished the game on a 15-2 run to beat visiting Weber State 75-67. Rylan Bergersen led the Eagles (12-12 6-7 Big Sky) with 16 points.

Women’s basketball

• Anna Eddy scored 14 points as Seattle Pacific (10-12, 6-6 GNAC) handled visiting Western Oregon 67-54.

• Seattle U led for the first 32 minutes of the game, but a big fourth quarter by Texas-Rio Grande Valley (10-14, 6-6 WAC) led to 68-60 road loss for the Redhawks (7-16, 2-10), who were led by the 14 points of Bree Calhoun.

• Jacinta Buckley had 25 points, hitting 9 of 9 free throws, and eight rebounds as Eastern Washington (5-16, 3-9 Big Sky) scored a 74-61 road win vs. Weber State (8-15, 4-10).