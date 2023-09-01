Maybe Washington will like it in the Big Ten.

The No. 9 UW men’s soccer team upset No. 3 Indiana 1-0 on Friday night in a nonconference match in Bloomington, Ind.

It was the first time the Huskies (2-1) have beaten a ranked team in the regular season since beating No. 16 Michigan State in 2019.

Freshman Charlie Kosakoff scored the goal in the 77th minute off an assist from Richie Aman and Cooper Brunell.

Sam Fowler had his 27th clean sheet in goal to tie for third in program history.

UW plays at Ohio State on Monday.

UW volleyball captures road win

Madi Endsley had 18 kills and May Pertofsky had 12 kills and 10 digs as Washington scored a road win vs. Long Beach State 20-25, 25-19, 25-17, 27-25.

It was the third consecutive victory for Washington (4-1) following it season-opening loss.

The Huskies will play Indiana at Long Beach, Calif., on Saturday.

More volleyball

• Washington State won its two matches at its Cougar Invitiational, beating Northwestern State 3-0 and Drake 3-1. Iman Isanovic had 27 kills over the two matches.

• Sarah Brachvogel logged her first career double-double, posting 10 kills and 10 digs as Seattle Pacific had three players over .400 in a 3-0 sweep of Lewis University at the Seaside Invitational in San Diego. In the second match, Brachvogel had another nine kills, but host Point Loma Nazarene won 3-0.

• Seattle U got swept in two matches at the Eastern Washington Tournament in Cheney. The Redhawks lost to the host Eagles 3-1 and to Pacific 3-0. Arianna Bilby had a season-high 21 kills in the loss to EWU.

Minors

• The Tacoma Rainiers beat the visiting Sugar Land Space Cowboys 4-2 to remain two games out of first place in the PCL. Jake Scheiner hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh, his 30th of the season.

• The Everett AquaSox saw their seven-game win streak come to an end in Spokane, 10-1.