The top-ranked Washington men’s soccer team suffered its first loss of the season as No. 8 Oregon State scored on a late penalty kick for a 3-2 win on Friday night at Husky Soccer Stadium.

The Huskies are No. 1 in the nation in RPI. The Beavers are No. 2.

Mouhameth Thiam converted the PK in the 87th minute. Joran Gerbet had the equalizer in the 74th minute for the Beavers (9-1-2, 4-0-1 Pac-12).

Ryan Sailor and Nick Scardina scored for Washington (12-1, 4-1).

The Huskies played the final 28 minutes of the game with just nine players after two Dawgs were shown red cards. The tying and winning goals came while the Huskies were short-handed.

Volleyball

• Claire Hoffman had 17 kills and Samantha Drechsel added 16 kills and seven digs as No. 10 Washington (14-3, 7-2 Pac-12) cruised past visiting California 25-23, 20-25, 25-12, 25-23. Ella May Powell added 46 assists and 13 digs for the Huskies

• Pia Timmer had 17 kills, six digs and two blocks, but Washington State couldn’t get the upset of visiting No. 15 Stanford 26-28, 25-15, 23-25, 28-26, 15-8. Magda Jehlarova had 17 kills and nine blocks for WSU (12-7, 6-3 Pac-12).

• Julia Queiroz had 10 of Seattle U’s season-high 14 blocks, but the Redhawks (3-16, 0-8 WAC) lost at Texas-Rio Grande Valley 28-26, 13-25, 25-18, 25-20.

More soccer

• Koen Vos scored in the 73rd minute to lift Incarnate Word (4-7-2, 3-3-1 WAC) to a 1-0 win vs. Seattle U (8-7, 4-3) in San Antonio.

Hockey

• Alex Swetlikoff had a hat trick, scoring twice during a three-goal, second-period outburst, as the Everett Silvertips cruised to a road win at Portland, 5-2.

• Jordan Gustafson scored twice as the Seattle Thunderbirds blasted the Tri-City Americans on the road 5-0.

Tennis

• Second-seeded Clement Chidekh and seventh-seeded Ewen Lumsden picked up singles wins for Washington at the ITA Super Regional Championships at Nordstrom Tennis Center. The tourney runs through Monday.