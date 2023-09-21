The seventh-ranked Washington State volleyball team opened Pac-12 play by sweeping its rival.

The Cougars scored a 25-17, 25-19, 25-15 win against Washington in Pullman on Thursday night.

Pia Timmer had 10 kills, eight digs, two aces and two blocks for the Cougars (11-1), who haven’t lost since the second match of the season. Iman Isanovic added 13 kills, and Magda Jehlarova had nine kills and five blocks.

May Pertofsky had 12 kills to lead the Huskies (9-3).

Rainiers fall 2 back

The Tacoma Rainiers erased most of an early deficit, but couldn’t catch the Round Rock Express, losing 11-8 at Cheney Stadium.

The loss puts the Rainiers two games out of first place with three games to play. Round Rock and Reno are tied atop the Pacific Coast League standings.

Cooper Hummel was 3 for 4 with a homer and three RBI for the Rainiers.

Justin Foscue hit a grand slam and had six RBI for Round Rock.

Seattle U men upset No. 7 Huskies

Demian Alvarez scored the first goal in the second minute of the second half, and Seattle U (5-2-2) went on to upset No. 7 Washington 3-2 in the Fewing Cup men’s soccer rivalry game.

Richie Aman had two assists for visiting UW (3-2-3).

More volleyball

• Sarah Brachvogel had 16 kills as Seattle Pacific (8-2, 2-0 GNAC) handled visiting Northwest Nazarene 3-0.

• Arianna Bilby had 11 kills and five digs, but visiting Seattle U (5-7) opened Western Athletic Conference play with a 3-0 loss to Abilene Christian (6-7).

Women’s soccer

• Seattle Pacific (4-2-0) opened Great Northwest Athletic Conference play with a 7-0 win against visiting Montana State Billings (1-2-1)

• Seattle U (2-7-1) opened Western Athletic Conference play with a 3-0 road loss to Grand Canyon.

• OL Reign signed goalkeeper Maia Pérez, who was acquired via the discovery process, through the remainder of the 2023 season.

Golf

• Austin Hurt of Wing Point Golf & Country Club on Bainbridge Island won the PNW PGA Professional Championship at Tumble Creek Club in Cle Elum by one stroke over Brandon Drake of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.