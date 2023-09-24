The No. 7 Washington men’s soccer team held off No. 5 Portland (5-2) on Sunday afternoon at Husky Soccer Stadium 3-1.

Richie Aman had a goal and an assist for UW (4-2-3), and Peter Kingston had two assists.

Women’s soccer

• Kaylee Hauck scored in the 59th minute as Cal Baptist (6-1-4, 1-0-1 WAC) blanked visiting Seattle U (2-8-1, 0-2-0) 1-0.

Volleyball

• Pia Timmer had 17 kills as No. 7 Washington State (12-1, 2-0 Pac-12) won its 11th consecutive match by outlasting Arizona (5-8, 0-2) on the road 23-25, 27-25, 22-25, 25-18, 15-6.

• Kierstyn Barton had 11 kills, but Washington (9-4) fell to 0-2 in the Pac-12 with a 22-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-16 loss at Arizona State (14-0, 2-0).

Minors

• The Tacoma Rainiers (77-73) wrapped up their season with an 11-6 loss to Round Rock Express at Cheney Stadium. Ryan Bliss was 2 for 3 with a homer and two RBI for the Rainiers.

Hockey

• Tarin Smith scored, but Everett lost at Spokane 4-1.