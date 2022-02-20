The No. 6 Washington softball team lost its first game of the season, falling to No. 15 Clemson at the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitaitonal on Sunday, 2-0.

The Huskies (9-1) got seven strikeouts from Gabbie Plain (4-1), who gave up the two runs on five hits. Kelley Lynch was 2 for 3 for the Huskies.

Valerie Cagle struck out 10 for the Tigers (6-3).

Seawolves 3-0

The Seattle Seawolves improved to 3-0 with a 31-28 road win vs. the San Diego Legion (2-1).

The Seawolves and the Austin Gilgronis are the only 3-0 teams in the league. They’ll play each other in Tukwila on Saturday.

Regional seeded

The Mount Si boys and the Woodinville girls received the top seeds into the Class 4A state basketball regional round, which will be played this weekend.

The field was seeded by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association seeding committee Sunday. It was the first time the state basketball tournaments were seeded by committee.

The Garfield boys were the Class 3A top seed and the Garfield girls were No. 2 behind Mead of Spokane.

For complete brackets, go to WIAA.com.

Baseball

• Seattle U went 1-3 in its season-opening series at UC San Diego, losing the finale 9-3. Shane Jamison was 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBI for the Redhawks.

• Washington was denied a sweep in its season-opening series at Cal Poly, losing the final 5-1. Will Simpson hit a solo home run for the Huskies (2-1).

• Washington State lost its first game in its season-opening series in Hawaii, 6-3. Bryce Matthews was 3 for 4 for the Cougars (2-1), who wrap the series Monday.

Tennis

• The Washington men’s third match, vs. Virginia, at the ITA National Team Indoor Championship ended too late for this edition.

• The UW women (7-4) lost at Notre Dame 5-2.

More softball

• Seattle U (7-3) split a weekend-ending pair of games, beating Illinois-Chiago 3-1 in eight innings on Carley Nance’s two-run single and losing to Stanford 5-0 for the second time over the weekend.