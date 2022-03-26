Rough patches eventually pass, Washington softball coach Heather Tarr says, but predicting when is never simple.

The ninth-ranked Huskies dropped their fourth straight game Saturday, a 4-0 loss to No. 3 UCLA in front of 1,696 at Husky Softball Stadium, marking the first time a UW squad has lost four in a row since 2018.

In a postgame huddle down the left-field line, Tarr implored her players to find the inner resolve to elevate their game.

“You’ve got to change it,” Tarr said, “because you have control, more so than you think. Yeah, maybe things aren’t going our way, but there’s a certain point in time where you just decide. You make the decision as a competitor this isn’t going to go this way. But it’s got to be a collective thing. Stay together, but change it up.”

That 2018 team endured a six-game losing skid yet found a way to right its ship and advance to the championship round of the Women’s College World Series. “It’s a cumulative thing that the team gets to learn to do together,” Tarr said, “and we haven’t quite done it yet.”

Against one of the nation’s strongest lineups — UCLA began the weekend ranked fifth nationally in batting average and second in earned-run average — Washington (20-9 overall, 1-4 Pac-12) trailed just 1-0 after six innings. The Bruins (27-3, 5-0) scored three runs in the seventh off reliever Pat Moore on four infield singles (three of them of the swinging-bunt variety) and a bloop fly to right that dropped between three UW fielders.

Madison Huskey led off the fourth for UW with a triple but was stranded at third. One-out singles by Huskey and Olivia Johnson in the sixth gave Washington runners on first and second, but reliever Megan Faraimo struck out UW’s next two hitters.

“Our group is learning and growing and figuring out how to stay tough,” Tarr said. “This is a tough string, a tough time. They’re (UCLA) obviously a good team, and we’re looking forward to letting the momentum swing in the other direction at some point in time.”

Senior shortstop Bailey Klingler, who started the weekend ranked third in the Pac-12 in hitting with a .469 batting average, believes UW’s bats will come alive.

“I think we’re just one pitch away from a breakthrough,” said Klingler, who had a single and two line outs Saturday. “We’re putting in the work. We’re working our process. I think the game Is going to repay us really soon.”

One encouraging sign for the Huskies was the performance of junior pitcher Kelley Lynch, who gave up just three hits and one run (a run-scoring single in the fourth by Maya Brady, niece of NFL quarterback Tom Brady) and one walk in 4 1/3 innings.

Lynch had offseason surgery to repair a torn ligament in the index finger of her pitching hand, a malady that had nagged her since high-school days in Georgia, where she was named the Gatorade national player of the year. She has struggled at times in the circle for UW.

“I feel a lot better than last year, like a complete 360” Lynch said. “With surgery this summer, I fixed what was kind of wrong, and I’m just conditioning right now, trying to get my body used to throwing, trying to build each appearance, get that longevity back. But I’m 100 percent healed from all that.”

“She’s coming into her own as a pitcher,” Tarr said. “She’s definitely not what she was last year. It’s good to see her hold an offense like UCLA’s down.”

Notes

— UW has lost four straight with senior outfielder Sami Reynolds out of the lineup. She was sidelined with a concussion after taking a pitch to the head. She was hitting .390 when she went down. “Without one of our best offensive players, we’re trying to figure out how to do this without her,” Tarr said. “It’s a fun adventure with this team. But when you’re so close in those games, it’s super frustrating.”

— UCLA has won 20 straight games. Seven of its last 10 wins have been by shutout.