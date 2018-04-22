The Huskies return home to host Oregon starting Friday. The three losses put UW in third place in the Pac-12 standings. Oregon sits in second place behind UCLA.

No. 3 UCLA (40-3, 13-5 Pac-21) completed a softball sweep of top-ranked Washington, winning the series finale Sunday 1-0 in Los Angeles.

Taran Alvelo took the loss despite giving up just one run on five hits in six innings. She struck out five and walked one. The Huskies (41-5, 12-5) managed just three singles.

The game’s lone run came in the fourth inning. Bubba Nickles’ bloop single to right scored Kylee Perez. UW’s Trysten Melhart threw out a runner at third on the play, but the umps ruled Perez scored before that third out.

Rhee tied for first

UW junior Sarah Rhee is in a tie for first after the first day of the Pac-12 women’s golf championships at Broadmoore Golf Club.

Rhee is tied with UCLA’s Lilia Vu and Stanford’s Emily Wang after a 4-under 68, which tied the women’s competitive course record.

Washington, which shot 5-over, is in sixth place in the three-day tourney, six shots behind leader UCLA.

Baseball

• Nick Kahle drove in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning as the Huskies (18-7, 9-6 Pac-12) rallied from a three-run deficit to win at Cal 4-3 and salvage a game of the series.

• Sean Sutton’s two-out, walkoff single in the 10th inning gave Seattle U (25-11, 8-4 WAC) a 4-3 win over Texas-Rio Grande Valley in Bellevue.

• Four Washington State pitchers combined to no-hit Santa Clara, wrapping a three-game nonconference sweep with a 5-0 win in Pullman. Parker McFadden, A.J. Block, Collin Maier and Ryan Walker pitches for WSU (13-20).

Men’s basketball

• Marvin Cannon, a 6-5 small forward from Richmond, Va., signed a letter of intent to play at Washington State. Cannon played his freshman season at a Kansas JUCO, averaging 15.8 points and 7.1 rebounds.